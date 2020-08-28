Not sure which forum to put this in, so off-topic it is.

Am trying to spec some equipment for a church that will allow them to capture an HDMI output from a DSLR @ up to 1080p/60 and either record this, or stream it to YouTube etc, or even Skype/Zoom (a wedding/funeral for example).

It's not something I've got much experience with, but it seems that using this with applications like Zoom, Skype, Teams etc requires that Windows sees the capture card as a UVC device.

That is OK, something like the Elgato CamLink looks good, but I would really love something that is internal (PCI-e) and has hardware encoding, like the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro, that looks mint in every way, but apparently Windows will not see this as a UVC device (because it's not, I suppose) and therefore we wouldn't be able to use it with the likes of Skype.

I do see some cheap PCI-e cards on Amazon that say they will do this, but not sure whether to trust them fully, as I'm not sure if it's possible that a PCI-e card can be seen as a UVC device.

If anyone knows a bit more about this, or has any suggestions I'd be keen to hear! Thank you.