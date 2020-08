Hi guys,

I've just set up the wife's mobile EFTPOS machine from SmartPay - using the D200 and the user interface is absolutely dreadful at best.

For starters, I would've thought that it would connect via Bluetooth to the phone but apparently it uses WIFI and the App we had to download for the iPhone looks like it was made in the 1990's.

Anyone know of a company with a more elegant setup like Square in the US?