Was just in the middle of writing up a payment instruction, went to save it and now the site just wont load. Weird.
Very slow loading for me, but it got there eventually.
Didn't they pack the entire site off to Google's Cloud a while back??...
So they should be able to avoid any DDOS issues reasonably easily ....
Working for me on 2degrees fibre.
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
Bit slow but working