#275658 2-Sep-2020 16:45
http://www.asa.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Influencer-AdHelp-Information-September-2020.pdf

 

Summary:

 

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) Codes apply to all advertising in all media, including Influencer
advertising content.

 

An Influencer may be an advertiser. For example, they may advertise their own product or service.

 

An Influencer may act as a media platform. For example, they may post ad content that is controlled
directly or indirectly by an advertiser.

 

The ASA's definition of advertising is broad and includes any content that is controlled directly or indirectly
by an advertiser.

 

All ad content must be easily identifiable as advertising by consumers.

 

Consumers should know it is advertising at their first interaction with the ad content.

 

Labels or other means used to identify ad content must be obvious, clear, prominent and upfront and they
must be separate from other disclosures, hashtags or links.

 

Every post that includes ad content and each segment of a story that includes ad content needs to be
identified as advertising.

 

All parties to an ad - i.e. the influencer, advertiser and other agents - are all responsible for making it clear
the content is advertising.

 

The ad label requirements will apply to all ad content posted from 14th September 2020.

 

I hope it works - but doubt it's going to be able to be enforced very easily.  Maybe it'll dash the hopes of many a teenager thinking that becoming an "influencer" is a valid career choice.

 

Posted here rather than the social media forum because it's quite wide-ranging and has potential impact on how many businesses operate.

  #2555812 2-Sep-2020 17:08
im still struggling with the part that it is a "Job"




Common sense is not as common as you think.

  #2555830 2-Sep-2020 17:42
I know of a couple of people that have had warning notices already. They're out going hard. (it only takes 1 person to report a single post and you're on watch). Cross posting on both personal and business pages.

 

They run their own business, and often do posts with the products around their own service (selling a form of teaching vs a physical product). It's pretty clear when it's a BUSINESS PAGE you would have thought. But now have to either call them all Ads. With a #. Or clearly state if the product they're stocked about is just them being stoked, or flag it as ambassador. Even though they aren't gaining from it.

 

Although goods aren't being exchanged for $$ or anything free. And just a shoutout sort of thing - stoked with a product like you and I wouldn't consider online - It has to be flagged as such to clear it up.

 

Or rebel and do something quip-y like #notanadvert

 

 

 

When you look at the US doing it, It swings very close on the tail of FB and Insta clamping down. And could even be to help the AI identify people making money, and shove more ads at their audience since the platforms are missing out while the poster generally makes something from it.

 

Remember all these news agencies quitting as they need to pay to get stories out rather than FB kickback for the amount of natural reach and adverts the platform show the audience instead...

