http://www.asa.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Influencer-AdHelp-Information-September-2020.pdf

Summary:

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) Codes apply to all advertising in all media, including Influencer

advertising content.

An Influencer may be an advertiser. For example, they may advertise their own product or service.

An Influencer may act as a media platform. For example, they may post ad content that is controlled

directly or indirectly by an advertiser.

The ASA's definition of advertising is broad and includes any content that is controlled directly or indirectly

by an advertiser.

All ad content must be easily identifiable as advertising by consumers.

Consumers should know it is advertising at their first interaction with the ad content.

Labels or other means used to identify ad content must be obvious, clear, prominent and upfront and they

must be separate from other disclosures, hashtags or links.

Every post that includes ad content and each segment of a story that includes ad content needs to be

identified as advertising.

All parties to an ad - i.e. the influencer, advertiser and other agents - are all responsible for making it clear

the content is advertising.

The ad label requirements will apply to all ad content posted from 14th September 2020.

I hope it works - but doubt it's going to be able to be enforced very easily. Maybe it'll dash the hopes of many a teenager thinking that becoming an "influencer" is a valid career choice.

Posted here rather than the social media forum because it's quite wide-ranging and has potential impact on how many businesses operate.



