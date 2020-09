snnet: Before exploring the blanket have you considered why you aren't sleeping well? For me, I was waking up very early and I could get up fine but it was only when I went away with someone they were concerned about what happened when I was "sleeping", so I went to a sleep clinic once referred by my doctor and found, after a sleep study, I had sleep apnea due to narrow airways. I would stop breathing 104 times per hour on average (almost twice a minute!) and always felt extremely tired no matter how much extra sleep I thought I got... is your experience similar? Are you waking at all sorts of hours, needing to go to the bathroom a lot every night? All symptoms, aside from the snoring and abdominal pain from the sudden inhale of air when you can't breathe, over and over! There are more tells as well Just a thought!

Thanks for the info. I will check in with my doctor again to see what they suggest. I had brought it up once before and they seemed to think it was environmental, but I don't agree, given I've lived in a few different places (city center all the way to rural), he also didn't think it was apnea, but will ask about a sleep study.

I am a very light sleeper, have been for as long as I can remember, often waking at least once or twice a night. But I don't get up ever and generally fall back asleep within 10 minutes or so.