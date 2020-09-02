Hey guys.

Our accountant just sent us an email with a form asking us to sign the form which authorizes MYOB essentials to process the connection of our bank account to MYOB Essentials. Once everything has been approved, all our transactions will start appearing in MYOB Essentials.

We're unsure if this is safe to proceed and have been concerned about this...we asked our accountant but he hasn't given much info on it besides saying it is safe and we should trust him. Can we please have your guys inputs on this? We're wondering if it's reliable/safe to proceed. Sorry for the nuisance.