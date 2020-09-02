Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
is "MYOB Essentials" safe to use? Accountant wants use to go ahead with it.


#275667 2-Sep-2020 22:10
Hey guys.

 

Our accountant just sent us an email with a form asking us to sign the form which authorizes MYOB essentials to process the connection of our bank account to MYOB Essentials. Once everything has been approved, all our transactions will start appearing in MYOB Essentials.

 

We're unsure if this is safe to proceed and have been concerned about this...we asked our accountant but he hasn't given much info on it besides saying it is safe and we should trust him. Can we please have your guys inputs on this? We're wondering if it's reliable/safe to proceed. Sorry for the nuisance.

  #2556052 2-Sep-2020 22:16
Yes it's fine. Good simple online accounting package. Xero has a few more features, but costs a bit more. The bank feeds are great so your transactions automatically appear in your accounting package. It's a one way read-only access to your bank.

  #2556053 2-Sep-2020 22:17
Can I ask what sort of business you're in?

 
 
 
 


  #2556063 2-Sep-2020 22:56
Yes you should be fine with that product.




