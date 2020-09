Hi,

I have a large collection of CDs (3000+ half decent ones) and books which I am considering listing on Trade me. Has anyone done this before and have any thoughts? Is it worth the effort? With the pre-paid NZ post packets, it seems doable and possibly worth while (e.g. Up to 3 CDs in one packet etc).

Records stores have indicated that they would only take a small proportion (cherry picked)

Thanks,

Wayne