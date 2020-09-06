Had to help out someone who fell victim to this scam this morning. Apparently there's a fake Countdown page on fb offering free iphones for $2. As soon as I saw it was obviously a Phishing scam used to get peoples debit/credit card info and the $2 is just to check if the card is valid. Had to cancel her debit card and get a new one. Like the old saying goes if its too good to be true it probably is. Just like all those fake KFC pages offering vouchers. Amazing how many people fall for this stuff.