#275762 8-Sep-2020 11:34
Is it just me that finds dealing with many retailers incredibly frustrating?

 

Case number 1 - IKEA parallel importer

 

All we wanted was one more shelf inserts for our Kallax shelving. It's a tiny item. It took them 5 days to pack an in-stock item into a bag and send it (we know from past experience that their stock tracking on the website is up-to-date). By the 4th day, my wife sent a polite 1 line e-mail asking for an update. Staff member comes back with a giant diatribe about social distancing and how tough they were having it that was both consistently horribly written and full of "Poor us! How dare you!"s. And the e-mail reply was sent 24 hours after dispatch of the item. And we still don't have it 3 business days later. "Thanks" too to PBT.

 

Case number 2 - Peak Design 

 

Item ordered 7 days ago. Not a peep apart from a confirmation e-mail. I send an e-mail to them (to their credit they responded within hours) and they advised that their Aus warehouse was on the move and orders from a huge date range can't be posted until the move is completed today. Okay, ordering directly from them was about 30% cheaper plus the item wasn't urgent, so I will forgive that. But how about an automated courtesy e-mail advising people of this and giving them the opportunity to cancel if the timeframes won't work?

 

Case number 3 - Noel Leeming and Amazon

 

So I bought basically the most expensive ebook reader there is (Kindle Oasis). Its form factor is such that it's pretty hard to safely carry it around outside of one's home without a case. NL (and every other retailer) that sell Kindles will happily stock Amazon cases for the "lower" end models. But god no if you want to buy one for the Oasis anywhere in NZ. Let's see: how likely are people who are willing to pay premium prices for a device to buy accessories to protect them?

 

You just can't buy anything connected with the Oasis from Amazon, apart from a few pretty low end third party cases, in which case I might as well buy from Ebay or Aliexpress.

 

Case number 4 - numerous small retailers that just think obeying the law is optional

 

Many health food/supplement online retailers consistently advertise certain products as being "on sale" at the same price. Case law and ComCom guidelines are crystal clear: when you constantly sell something at X price, it's not a sale.

 

To be fair, there are the occasional bright spots. Recently JB Hifi cancelled my order and refunded no questions asked after the IPad that I ordered for my parents was no longer needed after the old boy found the "lost" item. I ordered a flight sim yoke and they told me it would take 2 weeks to be in stock 5 hours after my order and gave me the option to cancel, which I took and ordered from Mightyape (ack!). If my recent experience is anything to go by, retailers in general will have to excuse me if I have no interest in hearing their sob stories -- in general, there's consistently no product knowledge, bad service, and these people mostly act like customers are a hassle.

  #2560186 8-Sep-2020 11:56
I sympathise with your frustrations but I lowered my expectations at the start of the Covid-19 season. There are so many inconveniences and minor difficulties for retail staff that I'm currently giving them the benefit of the doubt. A lot of people are seriously disturbed and anxious about this so it would be no surprise to receive a diatribe.

 

On the other hand, I've joined consumer.org.nz to add some weight to their campaigns and other efforts. Instead of complaining, I'll put some money where it does make a difference.

 

On the positive side, I've been having a dream run with local retailers: they're happy to see me; I get better greetings and service; they're offering to get products in that they don't normally sell; they have had a lot of the right products at a good price; and no problems with any of the products I have bought. Thanks to Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leemings, The Warehouse, PB Tech and Harvey Norman.

 

Online retailers have also been great: JB-Hifi and Harvey Norman. I got the kitchen appliance set I wanted half-price.

  #2560187 8-Sep-2020 11:58
I often get the impression that sales are second on their mind and service god know where that is in their thinking. There is often lack of knowledge, lack of interest and lack of urgency in how they do business. However a much chastised retailer in NZ namely Harvey Norman I have experienced very little issues with. I know I am in a minority with that one.

 

My real pet hate are those retailers that advertise products, often on special that they don't have *cough* Noel Leemings or those that do not even have it in the country *cough* Freedom Furniture.   

 

This is a topic for a whole new thread but Telcos/ISPs in my mind are the worst, don't tell my wife I wrote that she works for one.

 

 




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

 
 
 
 




  #2560190 8-Sep-2020 12:10
Interestingly I've also consistently found HN's service before, during and after sale to be excellent and that's across all departments. PBTech has also hugely upped their game -- the odd staff members still have terrible attitudes but overall they are now quite efficient, effective and reasonably priced (but their "sales" remain mostly BS).

 

Niche areas of retailing is often very mixed. No pricing competition; service range from very good to absolutely terrible. I am into photography and of the four main photgraphy stores in Auckland (Photo Warehouse, Auckland Camera Centre, Photogear and Progear), I'd only categorise the last two as being consistently good. ACC is very dependent on who you run into. Heavens help anyone who shops at PW -- pushy sales, ludicrous prices, and general unhelpfulness abound.  

