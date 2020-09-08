Is it just me that finds dealing with many retailers incredibly frustrating?

Case number 1 - IKEA parallel importer

All we wanted was one more shelf inserts for our Kallax shelving. It's a tiny item. It took them 5 days to pack an in-stock item into a bag and send it (we know from past experience that their stock tracking on the website is up-to-date). By the 4th day, my wife sent a polite 1 line e-mail asking for an update. Staff member comes back with a giant diatribe about social distancing and how tough they were having it that was both consistently horribly written and full of "Poor us! How dare you!"s. And the e-mail reply was sent 24 hours after dispatch of the item. And we still don't have it 3 business days later. "Thanks" too to PBT.

Case number 2 - Peak Design

Item ordered 7 days ago. Not a peep apart from a confirmation e-mail. I send an e-mail to them (to their credit they responded within hours) and they advised that their Aus warehouse was on the move and orders from a huge date range can't be posted until the move is completed today. Okay, ordering directly from them was about 30% cheaper plus the item wasn't urgent, so I will forgive that. But how about an automated courtesy e-mail advising people of this and giving them the opportunity to cancel if the timeframes won't work?

Case number 3 - Noel Leeming and Amazon

So I bought basically the most expensive ebook reader there is (Kindle Oasis). Its form factor is such that it's pretty hard to safely carry it around outside of one's home without a case. NL (and every other retailer) that sell Kindles will happily stock Amazon cases for the "lower" end models. But god no if you want to buy one for the Oasis anywhere in NZ. Let's see: how likely are people who are willing to pay premium prices for a device to buy accessories to protect them?

You just can't buy anything connected with the Oasis from Amazon, apart from a few pretty low end third party cases, in which case I might as well buy from Ebay or Aliexpress.

Case number 4 - numerous small retailers that just think obeying the law is optional

Many health food/supplement online retailers consistently advertise certain products as being "on sale" at the same price. Case law and ComCom guidelines are crystal clear: when you constantly sell something at X price, it's not a sale.

To be fair, there are the occasional bright spots. Recently JB Hifi cancelled my order and refunded no questions asked after the IPad that I ordered for my parents was no longer needed after the old boy found the "lost" item. I ordered a flight sim yoke and they told me it would take 2 weeks to be in stock 5 hours after my order and gave me the option to cancel, which I took and ordered from Mightyape (ack!). If my recent experience is anything to go by, retailers in general will have to excuse me if I have no interest in hearing their sob stories -- in general, there's consistently no product knowledge, bad service, and these people mostly act like customers are a hassle.