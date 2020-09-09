Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Channels in auckland i can pickup with a BaoFeng UV-5R


#275790 9-Sep-2020 14:50
what channels can you pickup with one of these radios that is not hacked and what are the frequencies

 

thanks

  #2561085 9-Sep-2020 14:55
None... Those radios are illegal unless you are a licenced Amateur using Amateur bands 

https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2018-go4836 

 

Unrestricted two-way radio equipment

 

This notice prohibits the import, sale, and distribution of unrestricted two-way radio equipment, other than by a permitted person. It's intended to limit availability of this type of equipment to the amateur radio community:

 

  • Amateur Radio Operators must hold a certificate of competency to use this equipment.
  • Suppliers must get our approval to supply this equipment.

