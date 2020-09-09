what channels can you pickup with one of these radios that is not hacked and what are the frequencies
thanks
None... Those radios are illegal unless you are a licenced Amateur using Amateur bands
https://gazette.govt.nz/notice/id/2018-go4836
Unrestricted two-way radio equipment
This notice prohibits the import, sale, and distribution of unrestricted two-way radio equipment, other than by a permitted person. It's intended to limit availability of this type of equipment to the amateur radio community: