I don't think its as big a problem as you think ,

Pretty much all of the F+P fridge freezers seem to have L or R hand door options,

https://www.fisherpaykel.com/nz/cooling/refrigeration/all-refrigeration/?prefn1=configuration&prefv1=Bottom%20Freezer

I would just wander down to a big box and have a look for a fridge you like,

They seem to come in soooo many versions these days.... with regard to capacity, options , etc...