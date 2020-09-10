Handsomedan:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NAB releases new 0% interest Credit Card in Australia


3018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#275810 10-Sep-2020 15:45
NAB has released a new credit card offering no interest ever...

 

https://www.nab.com.au/personal/credit-cards/nab-straightup-card

 

What is the NAB StraightUp Card? 

 

It’s a credit card with a set amount of funds (called a 'credit limit’) which you can borrow from at any time. How much credit is available to you will vary depending on how much of your credit limit you have used by making purchases (this is also known as your ‘available balance’).

 

Unlike most credit cards, the NAB StraightUp Card comes with no interest or other charges – just a simple monthly fee and minimum monthly payment based on your credit limit

 

 

 


An interesting idea. Looks like there's a fee payable in any month that the card is used, but if there's not use there's no pay. 




Create new topic
1606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2561807 10-Sep-2020 16:11
i like that idea. tbh







3018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2561819 10-Sep-2020 16:29
Some of the features are quite thoughtful too: cutout at the bottom and four dots on the top for tactile purposes for the eyesight impaired. 

 

I must admit, a card that charges fees but no interest is the best kind...especially as there's a credit limit attached, which can only be accessed if the card is paid down - doesn't look like massive increases in card limits are on the table, so clearly aimed at the youth and less credit-savvy market. 

 

 




4945 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2561821 10-Sep-2020 16:31
I wonder then why it's still a credit card though....and not a debit card.  Credit card implies you can rack up debt owning to the bank.  




4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2561822 10-Sep-2020 16:36
Yea is this not just a debit card with an overdraft facility?

4945 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2561824 10-Sep-2020 16:40
chevrolux: Yea is this not just a debit card with an overdraft facility?

 

Exactly.




3018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2561826 10-Sep-2020 16:42
No - the bank provides a credit facility linked to the card...regardless of the interest rate, it's a credit card. 

 

That's my take anyway. 

 

 




4945 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2561829 10-Sep-2020 16:47
Handsomedan:

 

No - the bank provides a credit facility linked to the card...regardless of the interest rate, it's a credit card. 

 

That's my take anyway. 

 

 

 

 

But what's the difference between a 0% credit card and a debit card with overdraft?

 

 




124 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2561839 10-Sep-2020 17:09
davidcole:

 

But what's the difference between a 0% credit card and a debit card with overdraft?

 

 

Usually nothing. But some payment gateways do treat them differently. Eg try to use a debit card for an auth hold on a rental car or hotel.




