Handsomedan:

NAB has released a new credit card offering no interest ever...

https://www.nab.com.au/personal/credit-cards/nab-straightup-card

What is the NAB StraightUp Card?

It’s a credit card with a set amount of funds (called a 'credit limit’) which you can borrow from at any time. How much credit is available to you will vary depending on how much of your credit limit you have used by making purchases (this is also known as your ‘available balance’).

Unlike most credit cards, the NAB StraightUp Card comes with no interest or other charges – just a simple monthly fee and minimum monthly payment based on your credit limit



An interesting idea. Looks like there's a fee payable in any month that the card is used, but if there's not use there's no pay.