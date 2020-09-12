Was very idly thinking of getting a monitor from Amazon US and am impressed at some of the shipping rates

- Monitor 1 - US$380 for the monitor US$370 for shipping (Amazon Export Sales).

- Practically identical Monitor 2 - US$380 for the monitor US$190 for shipping (Amazon Export Sales).

- Practically identical Monitor 3 - US$400 for the monitor US$170 for shipping (Amazon Export Sales).

Comparing with a certain US store known by its initials and the same size monitors, postage varies between US$90-120 via DHL.