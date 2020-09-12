Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
Amazon shipping prices


#275836 12-Sep-2020 12:07
Was very idly thinking of getting a monitor from Amazon US and am impressed at some of the shipping rates


- Monitor 1 - US$380 for the monitor US$370 for shipping (Amazon Export Sales).


- Practically identical Monitor 2 - US$380 for the monitor US$190 for shipping (Amazon Export Sales).


- Practically identical Monitor 3 - US$400 for the monitor US$170 for shipping (Amazon Export Sales).


Comparing with a certain US store known by its initials and the same size monitors, postage varies between US$90-120 via DHL.




  #2562855 12-Sep-2020 12:09
Very restricted number of flights for the cargo to be on currently.




  #2562856 12-Sep-2020 12:12
Not a bargain or deal, please post in off topic as a lot of people have a watch on the group so it spams everyone. Which is a pain when it's not a deal

 
 
 
 




  #2562868 12-Sep-2020 12:18
But still, thats quite a range, too me anyway.

 

...sorry. I guess our BDFL will have to move it.




