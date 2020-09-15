Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhen did pet dogs get so expensive
Stu1

768 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#275882 15-Sep-2020 07:56
Send private message quote this post

Our Labrador passed away 2 years ago . We are now thinking it’s a good time to get another dog as the kids are a bit older and we have more time these days. Looking at another lab or retriever. The price of pups are crazy 3500 for a retrevier without papers, a lab with papers seem to be nearly 2.5k . We have looked at HAUA and spca but most look mixed bred or fighting breeds, looked at greyhounds but not the type of dog we are looking for. What’s a reasonable price these days for a Labrador or a golden retriever?

Create new topic
vexxxboy
3300 posts

Uber Geek


  #2564183 15-Sep-2020 08:50
Send private message quote this post

it seems prices have gone up for all dogs , not just pure breds. Our dog was $350 9 years ago, they call them Daisy dogs in the USA, and today they are around $1500 for the same sort of dog. 




Common sense is not as common as you think.

xpd

xpd
Mask enabled
10709 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2564185 15-Sep-2020 08:53
Send private message quote this post

We got our pure bred lab (was 1 yr old but no papers)  for $100 from a local Facebook group - was someone who wanted to rehome him as they were no longer going to be in a position to keep him.  Maybe we were lucky, but worth keeping eye on local community groups.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home

 
 
 
 


gehenna
6464 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2564194 15-Sep-2020 09:12
Send private message quote this post

My Cairn was $1500 but from an established and respected breeder. I think some of the expense is strategic in order to make it harder for people to get a dog then abandon it after it gets too hard.

networkn
23174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2564198 15-Sep-2020 09:24
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: My Cairn was $1500 but from an established and respected breeder. I think some of the expense is strategic in order to make it harder for people to get a dog then abandon it after it gets too hard.

 

I'm inclined to agree. Our purebred Sable German Shepherd (who sadly doesn't have long to live) cost around $1500. He was a well-known breeder with a great reputation and Thunder has been an absolutely amazing dog, so worth it in my mind. 

 

Not only did we need to pay that much, but we also had to have a local dog trainer from the GSD club inspect our property and we had to interview to ensure we understood the responsibility. 

 

I feel the cost of entry on pets should be higher, not necessarily monetarily. 

 

 

MikeAqua
5933 posts

Uber Geek


  #2564199 15-Sep-2020 09:25
Send private message quote this post

Raising puppies is expensive.  Last time I did it (decades ago, 'unplanned') it worked out to hundreds per puppy.

 

You can get cheaper dogs from the SPCA, than a breeder.  The SPCAs I have been involved with have criteria you must meet to adopt a dog from them.

 

My previous dog was a rescue animal and he a great family pet and the most loyal dog I have ever had.

 

Beware breeders who 'puppy farm' and are in it purely for the money.

 

 




Mike

networkn
23174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2564201 15-Sep-2020 09:34
Send private message quote this post

If you can't afford to BUY a dog (at pretty much any price) you definitely can't afford to KEEP a dog :)

 

It's similar to the comment of if you can't afford a new Mercedes, you definitely can't afford an old one :)

Create new topic




News »

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.