it seems prices have gone up for all dogs , not just pure breds. Our dog was $350 9 years ago, they call them Daisy dogs in the USA, and today they are around $1500 for the same sort of dog.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
We got our pure bred lab (was 1 yr old but no papers) for $100 from a local Facebook group - was someone who wanted to rehome him as they were no longer going to be in a position to keep him. Maybe we were lucky, but worth keeping eye on local community groups.
gehenna: My Cairn was $1500 but from an established and respected breeder. I think some of the expense is strategic in order to make it harder for people to get a dog then abandon it after it gets too hard.
I'm inclined to agree. Our purebred Sable German Shepherd (who sadly doesn't have long to live) cost around $1500. He was a well-known breeder with a great reputation and Thunder has been an absolutely amazing dog, so worth it in my mind.
Not only did we need to pay that much, but we also had to have a local dog trainer from the GSD club inspect our property and we had to interview to ensure we understood the responsibility.
I feel the cost of entry on pets should be higher, not necessarily monetarily.
Raising puppies is expensive. Last time I did it (decades ago, 'unplanned') it worked out to hundreds per puppy.
You can get cheaper dogs from the SPCA, than a breeder. The SPCAs I have been involved with have criteria you must meet to adopt a dog from them.
My previous dog was a rescue animal and he a great family pet and the most loyal dog I have ever had.
Beware breeders who 'puppy farm' and are in it purely for the money.
If you can't afford to BUY a dog (at pretty much any price) you definitely can't afford to KEEP a dog :)
It's similar to the comment of if you can't afford a new Mercedes, you definitely can't afford an old one :)