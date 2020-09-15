gehenna: My Cairn was $1500 but from an established and respected breeder. I think some of the expense is strategic in order to make it harder for people to get a dog then abandon it after it gets too hard.

I'm inclined to agree. Our purebred Sable German Shepherd (who sadly doesn't have long to live) cost around $1500. He was a well-known breeder with a great reputation and Thunder has been an absolutely amazing dog, so worth it in my mind.

Not only did we need to pay that much, but we also had to have a local dog trainer from the GSD club inspect our property and we had to interview to ensure we understood the responsibility.

I feel the cost of entry on pets should be higher, not necessarily monetarily.