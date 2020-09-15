Sorry couldn't think of a better subject...

Anyway I have a issue that I'd like to chuck out there and see what others opinions are.

So I know of a 82 year old who has very poor eye sight, is extremely deaf and is currently unlicensed due to an accident a couple of years ago. The said accident happened in a carpark while he was driving a 1600cc Toyota Corolla. This gent has now gone out and brought himself a V8 Mercedes S Class!! And anyone who knows cars knows those things are built like battle tanks.

As mentioned he has no license and frankly if he took the exam he would certainly fail. He refuses to wear his glasses and hearing aids. Has been banned from the local buses due to his abusive ways. But has never done anything bad enough to warrant police involvement.

How do I stop him from buying this car? Do I ring the police? Will they be able to do anything as it's not illegal to buy a car without a license. Even if they visit him, he won't open the door as he won't hear them knocking!

Do I ring the car yard and let them know? Would they care? They're getting their money!!

I am really worried that he is going to kill some innocent person, but I don't know how to prevent it!

Any suggestions?