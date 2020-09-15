Hi all,
My wife and I are planning to build a house in a few years, we live in the Hornby/Wigram area of Christchurch and love it but are concerned that there is hardly any sections here for sale, and when land is opened up for housing it is snapped up almost immediately.
With that in mind I was thinking if there was a way to see what planned will be opened up for residential land in the future? perhaps the locations they intend to develop and when it will be done etc? Looking at google earth there is a lot of land around where we would not mind living, but they are still bare fields at the moment and I am not sure if they will ever be turned into sections.