ForumsOff topicFuture Residential Land Developments in Christchurch
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I are planning to build a house in a few years, we live in the Hornby/Wigram area of Christchurch and love it but are concerned that there is hardly any sections here for sale, and when land is opened up for housing it is snapped up almost immediately.

 

 

 

With that in mind I was thinking if there was a way to see what planned will be opened up for residential land in the future? perhaps the locations they intend to develop and when it will be done etc? Looking at google earth there is a lot of land around where we would not mind living, but they are still bare fields at the moment and I am not sure if they will ever be turned into sections.

Most big city councils don't like new suburbs... they are infested with hipster planners who believe everyone should desire to live in a downtown box.....

 

(But usually the surrounding councils love it, hence all the growth in new houses north of the waimak - outside the city limits)

 

CCC have identified areas to the North and South where they might allow some development

 

https://ccc.govt.nz/the-council/plans-strategies-policies-and-bylaws/plans/area-plans

 

the areas around Hornby/Wigram is in the "South west" one...

 

https://ccc.govt.nz/assets/Documents/The-Council/Plans-Strategies-Policies-Bylaws/Plans/area-plans/south-west/SWAP2009FinalDocumentLR-southwest.pdf

 

 

Talk to real estate agents that you normally see advertise sections and they will put your name down and call you.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

