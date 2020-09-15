Most big city councils don't like new suburbs... they are infested with hipster planners who believe everyone should desire to live in a downtown box.....

(But usually the surrounding councils love it, hence all the growth in new houses north of the waimak - outside the city limits)

CCC have identified areas to the North and South where they might allow some development

https://ccc.govt.nz/the-council/plans-strategies-policies-and-bylaws/plans/area-plans

the areas around Hornby/Wigram is in the "South west" one...

https://ccc.govt.nz/assets/Documents/The-Council/Plans-Strategies-Policies-Bylaws/Plans/area-plans/south-west/SWAP2009FinalDocumentLR-southwest.pdf