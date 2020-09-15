3puttssuck

As per the title.
Anyone own one of these and can comment on pro's & con's
https://www.godfreys.co.nz/tineco-s12-platinum-cordless-vacuum
TIA
Edit: spelling
As per the title.
Anyone own one of these and can comment on pro's & con's
https://www.godfreys.co.nz/tineco-s12-platinum-cordless-vacuum
TIA
Edit: spelling
Consumer rate it well:
https://www.consumer.org.nz/products/stick-vacuum-cleaners/tineco-pure-one-s12-platinum-165-1873-2301
I also consider Amazon reviews a good (relatively) honest review IF you read between the lines.
https://www.amazon.com/Tineco-Cordless-Cleaner-Suction-Controls/dp/B07PGC7WP3#customerReviews
Both rate this device highly.
Want to buy ours? Only a week old. Done only two vacuums around the house. 🤣
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
ANglEAUT:
Want to buy ours? Only a week old. Done only two vacuums around the house. 🤣
- Pro
- light weight
- very manoeuvrable
- 2 batteries
- 2nd battery has permanent charging slot
- stand has slots for attachments
- I like the LED lights on the main heads
- accurate battery indicators
- with flexible pipe, it's easy to clean other things besides the floor
- power switch lock to keep machine going without your finger on the trigger
- Meh
- while gimmicky, the blue / red ring indicating how hard the vacuum works
- phone app records usage
- phone app support firmware upgrade, this model has no firmware to upgrade
- loads of attachments that I don't see the need for
- the mother in law thinks the lights on the main heads are distracting
- auto power setting doesn't feel accurate when cleaning other things besides the floor
- Con
- The wife says its job is to pick up stuff she sees & it ain't doing it. I think it picks up loads
- It's bag less
- small dirt compartment, seems to last about 3/4 of the battery
- not all attachments can fit on stand
- the charge stand has a "cover". This means you have to tilt the vacuum to get it onto the stand. I feel you have to tilt it too much
- Godfreys will only refund if unused & still in box.
- otherwise, ... in store exchanges / upgrades might be available
- website says to call them for refunds / claims
- when calling, customer service agent says to take unit back to store
You've only had it a week and done 2 cleans and have decided to get rid of it already! Is it that bad you feel the need to get something else?