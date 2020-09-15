Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Considering buying a Stick Vac
3puttssuck

644 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#275894 15-Sep-2020 18:37
As per the title.

 

Anyone own one of these and can comment on pro's & con's

 

https://www.godfreys.co.nz/tineco-s12-platinum-cordless-vacuum

 

TIA

 

Edit: spelling

tehgerbil
748 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2565535 15-Sep-2020 19:26
Consumer rate it well:

 

https://www.consumer.org.nz/products/stick-vacuum-cleaners/tineco-pure-one-s12-platinum-165-1873-2301

 

I also consider Amazon reviews a good (relatively) honest review IF you read between the lines.

 

https://www.amazon.com/Tineco-Cordless-Cleaner-Suction-Controls/dp/B07PGC7WP3#customerReviews

 

Both rate this device highly. 

ANglEAUT
1229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2565537 15-Sep-2020 19:38
Want to buy ours? Only a week old. Done only two vacuums around the house. 🤣

 

  • Pro

     

    • light weight
    • very manoeuvrable
    • 2 batteries
    • 2nd battery has permanent charging slot
    • stand has slots for attachments
    • I like the LED lights on the main heads
    • accurate battery indicators
    • with flexible pipe, it's easy to clean other things besides the floor
    • power switch lock to keep machine going without your finger on the trigger
  • Meh

     

    • while gimmicky, the blue / red ring indicating how hard the vacuum works
    • phone app records usage
    • phone app support firmware upgrade, this model has no firmware to upgrade
    • loads of attachments that I don't see the need for
    • the mother in law thinks the lights on the main heads are distracting
    • auto power setting doesn't feel accurate when cleaning other things besides the floor
  • Con

     

    • The wife says its job is to pick up stuff she sees & it ain't doing it. I think it picks up loads
    • It's bag less
    • small dirt compartment, seems to last about 3/4 of the battery
    • not all attachments can fit on stand
    • the charge stand has a "cover". This means you have to tilt the vacuum to get it onto the stand. I feel you have to tilt it too much
    • Godfreys will only refund if unused & still in box.
    • otherwise, ... in store exchanges / upgrades might be available
    • website says to call them for refunds / claims
    • when calling, customer service agent says to take unit back to store

 

 

 




3puttssuck

644 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2565540 15-Sep-2020 19:47
You've only had it a week and done 2 cleans and have decided to get rid of it already! Is it that bad you feel the need to get something else?

