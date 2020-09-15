3puttssuck

ANglEAUT: Want to buy ours? Only a week old. Done only two vacuums around the house. 🤣 Pro light weight very manoeuvrable 2 batteries 2nd battery has permanent charging slot stand has slots for attachments I like the LED lights on the main heads accurate battery indicators with flexible pipe, it's easy to clean other things besides the floor power switch lock to keep machine going without your finger on the trigger

Meh while gimmicky, the blue / red ring indicating how hard the vacuum works phone app records usage phone app support firmware upgrade, this model has no firmware to upgrade loads of attachments that I don't see the need for the mother in law thinks the lights on the main heads are distracting auto power setting doesn't feel accurate when cleaning other things besides the floor

Con The wife says its job is to pick up stuff she sees & it ain't doing it. I think it picks up loads It's bag less small dirt compartment, seems to last about 3/4 of the battery not all attachments can fit on stand the charge stand has a "cover". This means you have to tilt the vacuum to get it onto the stand. I feel you have to tilt it too much Godfreys will only refund if unused & still in box. otherwise, ... in store exchanges / upgrades might be available website says to call them for refunds / claims when calling, customer service agent says to take unit back to store



You've only had it a week and done 2 cleans and have decided to get rid of it already! Is it that bad you feel the need to get something else?