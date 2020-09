Just wanted to start this because did not want to clog up the seen thread.

Pretty slim pickings with releases like things would normally be but there is one movie I really want to get off my fat arse and go and see. I am a huge fan of his acting and looks like the perfect sort of role for him.

Movie is called The Father staring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10272386/