Hi

I am looking for a trinocular microscope on a boom stand that can be used to inspect components on a PCB and do repairs/rework

This is not for occasional hobby type work but for use by a small electronics company.



I couldnt find any forum discussion on this type except for this discussion. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=248776

Can anyone recommend one that they use in their line of work : ie electronic repairs / rework.

My shopping wish list contains:

boom stand allowing work to be carried out on the PCB with hand tools.

white led ring light where the intensity can be adjusted

Stereoscopic vision with a variable focus. (able to zoom in and out on parts )

Attachments for a Barlow lens to adjust focal distance

Trinocular is desirable where I could add a camera later on to take videos or photos or show people defects

So far Amscope model SM-3TZ-54S-5M used by a colleague in his company is a suitable contender, but if the camera is used then you dont get binocular vision as the left eye piece is blanked out

Cost is US$700 and post via UPS is another US$ 200. The stand is really heavy! Need to confirm if the voltage for the led is mains 110 to 230V

Here is photo

Other contenders are Omano and so many on AliExpress but real life experience and recommendations will be most helpful

Sorry for the long post and maybe not in the correct forum as well.

thanks in advance