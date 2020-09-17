Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPost Code Locations
kiwis

619 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275944 17-Sep-2020 19:04
Send private message quote this post

Trying to find a simple and free way to see if someone is in the North or South Island by there post code. 

 

Does anyone know of any "rules" around numbers.. i.e <3000 is South Island?

Create new topic
nzkc
891 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2567111 17-Sep-2020 19:17
Send private message quote this post

A quick Google pointed me to this: https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/sending-within-nz/how-to-address-mail/postcodes/postcode-maps

 

And also this: https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/sending-within-nz/how-to-address-mail/postcodes/how-postcodes-work

 

To quote the second link:

 

How postcodes work

 

Postcodes are four digits and each digit has a specific meaning.

 

The first digit of the postcode represents one of ten machine 'lines' (numbered 0 - 9), which process mail for a specific geographic region. These run north to south in ascending order.

 

The second and third digits reflect postal sort areas and our New Zealand Post delivery network - urban posties, New Zealand Post PO Boxes, Private Bags and RuralPost.

 

The fourth digit identifies the specific box lobby, rural delivery round or urban area.

solaybro
590 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2567114 17-Sep-2020 19:18
Send private message quote this post

Wikipedia says the first 2 digits relate to the region so 00-69 is North Island and 70-99 is South Island.

 

Source







Create new topic




News »

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.