Trying to find a simple and free way to see if someone is in the North or South Island by there post code.
Does anyone know of any "rules" around numbers.. i.e <3000 is South Island?
A quick Google pointed me to this: https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/sending-within-nz/how-to-address-mail/postcodes/postcode-maps
And also this: https://www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/sending-within-nz/how-to-address-mail/postcodes/how-postcodes-work
To quote the second link:
How postcodes work
Postcodes are four digits and each digit has a specific meaning.
The first digit of the postcode represents one of ten machine 'lines' (numbered 0 - 9), which process mail for a specific geographic region. These run north to south in ascending order.
The second and third digits reflect postal sort areas and our New Zealand Post delivery network - urban posties, New Zealand Post PO Boxes, Private Bags and RuralPost.
The fourth digit identifies the specific box lobby, rural delivery round or urban area.