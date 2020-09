We make a special trip once and a while to Pine Hill Butchery http://www.pinehillbutchery.co.nz/

Best sausages we have found, most of them a good, not cheap but well worth the price IMHO. ( Make really great pork chipolatas, ideal for breakfast )

In the supermarket ( New World Mt Roskill ) we only buy one brand, I cant remember the name but has a union jack ( genuine British or something like that, made in Panmure )

John