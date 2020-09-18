Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Is the government doing enough to stimulate the economy?
#275954 18-Sep-2020 13:53
So I was just watching the EEVblog youtube channel and the guy there has bought a brand new electric vehicle.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPcZm1Tu5VI&t=926s&ab_channel=EEVblog 

 

However what I thought was interesting in his pre-amble he mentions that Australia is only paying 10% GST and also as part of their COVID business stimulus that businesses can write off assets up to $150 000 (until the end of the year).

 

I might have been living under a rock as I havent been to Oz recently (apart from transit lounge) but 10% GST is pretty low. I know there are ramblings about raising GST - which I think is a pretty good way to effectively tax people.

 

What was really surprising is the "$150,000 Instant Asset Write-Off" that is accessible to businesses. Thats seems like a pretty good way to get businesses to spend money - compared to our (limited time) $5000 low value asset write-off.

 

Which kind of got me wonder if our goverment is doing enough to stimulate the economy?

 

 

  #2567618 18-Sep-2020 14:37
They seem to be.  Avoiding lock-downs by controlling C-19 adequately the single best thing they have done.  

 

If the forecasts are right, we'll come out the other end of the recession with less debt as % of GDP than most western democracies had before the recession hit.

 

So long as we don't do something dumb like offer tax cuts, which are an ineffective stimulus measure in demand side recession - the rich just save the bonus money rather than spend on things that boost production, the poor can't spend more - because they don't get much from the tax cuts.

  #2567628 18-Sep-2020 14:45
I was more interested in the "Instant Asset Write-Off" aspect of this rather than the tax take from Joe Public.

 

 

 

NZ situation; you can write off up to $5K. That'll get you a fancy laptop for an existing employee.

 

OZ situation; you can write off up to $150K. That'll get you several new delivery vans - that means you'll probably hire new staff to drive those vans.

 

 

 

So it just seems like NZ businesses arent really being encoraged to spend money that have the potential to create new jobs.

