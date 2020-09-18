Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Transport Scam e-mail
vexxxboy

3306 posts

Uber Geek


#275958 18-Sep-2020 14:44
quote this post

Got one of these today about renewing my registration and it is very convincing, even the site it takes you to looks identical to the real thing. I could see it fooling the average person. They are getting more sophisticated.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Jase2985
9934 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2567641 18-Sep-2020 14:54
quote this post

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/nz-transport-agency-urging-all-customers-to-be-wary-of-virtual-identity-theft-email-and-website-scam/

 

Thread from a few months ago

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=268233


wellygary
4905 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567663 18-Sep-2020 15:20
quote this post

Jase2985:

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/nz-transport-agency-urging-all-customers-to-be-wary-of-virtual-identity-theft-email-and-website-scam/

 

Thread from a few months ago

 

Blah, blah, blah,

 

Until NZTA stop using PoLi as a payment method I'm not inclined to give them much credit in terms of preventing fraud...

 
 
 
 


Linux
6799 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2567665 18-Sep-2020 15:23
quote this post

Does the email contain the number plate of your Vehicle? If not crap scam!

allan
1302 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2567670 18-Sep-2020 15:27
quote this post

Yeah quoted earlier thread is mine. Couldn't believe I was taken in. Lots wouldn't realise that you don't need a driver's license to re-license a vehicle, so a reasonable chance they have harvested a number of driver's license details.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1381 posts

Uber Geek


  #2567674 18-Sep-2020 15:36
quote this post

vexxxboy:

 

Got one of these today about renewing my registration and it is very convincing, even the site it takes you to looks identical to the real thing. I could see it fooling the average person. They are getting more sophisticated.

 

 

Better deal than NZTA is offering too. Almost $30 cheaper than my real registration.

linw
2235 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2567682 18-Sep-2020 15:43
quote this post

Glad I got a real reg card in the mail yesterday!! If it is not real, it is an Excellent fake!!

