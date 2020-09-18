Got one of these today about renewing my registration and it is very convincing, even the site it takes you to looks identical to the real thing. I could see it fooling the average person. They are getting more sophisticated.
Jase2985:
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/nz-transport-agency-urging-all-customers-to-be-wary-of-virtual-identity-theft-email-and-website-scam/
Thread from a few months ago
Blah, blah, blah,
Until NZTA stop using PoLi as a payment method I'm not inclined to give them much credit in terms of preventing fraud...
Does the email contain the number plate of your Vehicle? If not crap scam!
Yeah quoted earlier thread is mine. Couldn't believe I was taken in. Lots wouldn't realise that you don't need a driver's license to re-license a vehicle, so a reasonable chance they have harvested a number of driver's license details.
vexxxboy:
Got one of these today about renewing my registration and it is very convincing, even the site it takes you to looks identical to the real thing. I could see it fooling the average person. They are getting more sophisticated.
Better deal than NZTA is offering too. Almost $30 cheaper than my real registration.
Glad I got a real reg card in the mail yesterday!! If it is not real, it is an Excellent fake!!