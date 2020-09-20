No, You did.

I was just pointing out for anyone who hasn't used a machine in a while and thought 'hey that's neat' There's a bit of a gotcha :)

Seems there's something smart that only the card triggers with both google pay and Apple pay unable to trigger it.

The banks basically say, no go-away. Guess it's maybe seen as an extra security layer

https://help.anz.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/1057/~/using-google-pay-at-contactless-atms%2C-in-branch-or-to-withdraw-cash

https://help.anz.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/517/related/1