ForumsOff topicSmart ATMs - using your phone to access.
GSManiac

#275995 20-Sep-2020 22:15
A lot of bank atms now allow you to tap your payWave enabled bank card on the ATM rather than sticking your card into the slot. This is handy. 

But what would be even handier, is if I could do this using the NFC from my device either through Apple Pay /Google Pay or via the banking app. 

 

 

 

there’s been a few times where I’ve only had my phone on me and needed cash. Would be handy to be able to go to an ATM, tap my phone, enter my pin on the ATM and bingo. Cash.  

 

 

 

Is this feasible or too niche of a usage case to bother with. 

Oblivian
  #2568865 20-Sep-2020 22:40
Bit of a gotcha I found. Thinking it would treat it like my eftpos card - using 'instant cash' function and not thinking much of it. Since my paywave enabled is a pure credit card, it cash-advanced so you get the old instant interest slap.

GSManiac

  #2568866 20-Sep-2020 22:45
Sorry I may not have explained properly.
It’s not to access money off the credit card but merely as a means of authentication on the ATM to access any of your bank accounts.

 
 
 
 


Oblivian
  #2568868 20-Sep-2020 22:49
No, You did.

 

I was just pointing out for anyone who hasn't used a machine in a while and thought 'hey that's neat' There's a bit of a gotcha :)

 

Seems there's something smart that only the card triggers with both google pay and Apple pay unable to trigger it.

 

The banks basically say, no go-away. Guess it's maybe seen as an extra security layer

 

https://help.anz.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/1057/~/using-google-pay-at-contactless-atms%2C-in-branch-or-to-withdraw-cash 

 

https://help.anz.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/517/related/1 

elpenguino
  #2568869 20-Sep-2020 22:50
Mebbe up to a certain amount and then PIN or fingerprint required (on the phone).

 

Otherwise, possession of your phone = much easy cash for robbers.

GSManiac

  #2568871 20-Sep-2020 23:01
Once again, maybe I haven’t explained it properly.

You’d still use a pin on the ATM. The phone is merely an account identifier like a bank card currently is.
Currently You can either put your card in the slot and enter you pin or you can tap it on the atm and enter the pin.
The phone would simply be an extension of that. You tap your phone on the ATM then enter you pin. You can now access your banking accounts as per normal.

I thought it was simple enough scenario to explain.. Guess not.

