A lot of bank atms now allow you to tap your payWave enabled bank card on the ATM rather than sticking your card into the slot. This is handy.
But what would be even handier, is if I could do this using the NFC from my device either through Apple Pay /Google Pay or via the banking app.
there’s been a few times where I’ve only had my phone on me and needed cash. Would be handy to be able to go to an ATM, tap my phone, enter my pin on the ATM and bingo. Cash.
Is this feasible or too niche of a usage case to bother with.