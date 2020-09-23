Loismustdye

Discussing with my wife as she has recently changed her job from 40 hours a week to 30.

Prior to this change (this week) she had 6 days of annual leave accrued that was owed to her (ie 6x 8 hours =48 hours). It is recorded on her payslip in days not hours.

As this leave was earned at the previous rate (8 hours = 1 day), would this convert to a higher number on her pay sheet? Ie would the 6 days AL now be 8 days to represent her current 6 hour day so as not to diminish the value of the accused leave.

Thanks