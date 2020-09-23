Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAnnual leave entitlement question
Loismustdye

694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277053 23-Sep-2020 17:33
Send private message quote this post

Discussing with my wife as she has recently changed her job from 40 hours a week to 30.

 

Prior to this change (this week) she had 6 days of annual leave accrued that was owed to her (ie 6x 8 hours =48 hours). It is recorded on her payslip in days not hours.

 

As this leave was earned at the previous rate (8 hours = 1 day), would this convert to a higher number on her pay sheet? Ie would the 6 days AL now be 8 days to represent her current 6 hour day so as not to diminish the value of the accused leave.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
gcorgnet
886 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2572982 23-Sep-2020 17:44
Send private message quote this post

I would think she'd only have to appply for 0.75 Annual leave for each day she wants to be away as each day is worth 8h and she only works 6h

Handle9
4549 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572983 23-Sep-2020 17:50
Send private message quote this post

If she recently changed roles it should be fine. The days would remain constant but the holidays will be paid at a higher rate than she currently gets paid.

 

The calculation of payment is based on the highest of a variety of calculations methods. In her case it would likely be the average pay for the last 12 months.

 

https://www.employment.govt.nz/leave-and-holidays/calculating-payments-for-leave-and-holidays/calculating-annual-holiday-payments/#:~:text=the%20pay%20for%20those%20annual,comparison%20to%20ordinary%20weekly%20pay).

 

 

 
 
 
 


andrewNZ
2296 posts

Uber Geek


  #2572987 23-Sep-2020 18:08
Send private message quote this post

I'm pretty sure the current situation where companies are having to recalculate incorrect holiday calculations is related to this question.

I believe the days amount is correct, and in this situation your wife is disadvantaged.

If she'd gone from 30 to 40 hours she'd have gained.




Electrician.

 

Location: Dunedin

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.