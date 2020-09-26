Can anyone confirm what these are from, and are they worth anything? I'm guessing its Warhammer but don't play it myself so have no clue :D
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FHccdKr-p7y0gkjxOrcPm1eJ1MBXCwUK?usp=sharing
TIA
Can anyone confirm what these are from, and are they worth anything? I'm guessing its Warhammer but don't play it myself so have no clue :D
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FHccdKr-p7y0gkjxOrcPm1eJ1MBXCwUK?usp=sharing
TIA
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.
I Twitch occasionally and take part in Folding@Home