Hi guys, I'd appreciate your feedback on the following situation.
Today I received a letter from a rental property manager saying I had just a few days to change the bank account that I pay my rent to. I don't currently pay rent to a property manager (direct to landlord instead).
In the age of scams, social engineering, malware, and all that good stuff this letter set off a lot of the warning bells for me.
- The letter was hand-delivered.
- The envelope was not addressed to me by name, but instead to "the tenants"
- The letter itself did not mention my name or the name of my landlord.
- The letter featured errors in the text (one of the sentences was repeated).
- I only have a few days to make the necessary changes. No 2 weeks notice or anything like that.
In all fairness, I happen to know that my current landlord is selling the property to someone else, but I've never had any communication from either party that a property manager will be contacting us. The letter does come with a legitimate looking business card.
Since I could easily steal/borrow a bunch of business cards from a real property manager, what's to stop me from posting letters like this all over town with my own bank account number on it? I expect a lot of people would fall for the trick.
Thanks for any advice!
David K