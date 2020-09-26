Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi guys, I'd appreciate your feedback on the following situation.

 

Today I received a letter from a rental property manager saying I had just a few days to change the bank account that I pay my rent to. I don't currently pay rent to a property manager (direct to landlord instead).

 

In the age of scams, social engineering, malware, and all that good stuff this letter set off a lot of the warning bells for me.

 

  • The letter was hand-delivered.
  • The envelope was not addressed to me by name, but instead to "the tenants"
  • The letter itself did not mention my name or the name of my landlord.
  • The letter featured errors in the text (one of the sentences was repeated).
  • I only have a few days to make the necessary changes. No 2 weeks notice or anything like that.

In all fairness, I happen to know that my current landlord is selling the property to someone else, but I've never had any communication from either party that a property manager will be contacting us. The letter does come with a legitimate looking business card.

 

Since I could easily steal/borrow a bunch of business cards from a real property manager, what's to stop me from posting letters like this all over town with my own bank account number on it? I expect a lot of people would fall for the trick.

 

Thanks for any advice!

 

David K

Nothing stops you, and you can be sure that the account given is some sucker who will be falling for a "work from home scheme" where they keep the profits of sales and send the rest offshore by western union.

 

You can also have cards printed for dirt cheap from vistaprint or similar and put a prepay number and some photo from google image search on it and away you go.




Richard rich.ms

Don't do it.

 

 

You could always put the current rent payment on hold and follow up with the landlord. Paying legitimate rent late is preferable to losing the money. You have good reason to be careful, just explain it to them.

 

 

 
 
 
 


Contact your landlord and ask.

