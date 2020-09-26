Hi guys, I'd appreciate your feedback on the following situation.

Today I received a letter from a rental property manager saying I had just a few days to change the bank account that I pay my rent to. I don't currently pay rent to a property manager (direct to landlord instead).

In the age of scams, social engineering, malware, and all that good stuff this letter set off a lot of the warning bells for me.

The letter was hand-delivered.

The envelope was not addressed to me by name, but instead to "the tenants"

The letter itself did not mention my name or the name of my landlord.

The letter featured errors in the text (one of the sentences was repeated).

I only have a few days to make the necessary changes. No 2 weeks notice or anything like that.

In all fairness, I happen to know that my current landlord is selling the property to someone else, but I've never had any communication from either party that a property manager will be contacting us. The letter does come with a legitimate looking business card.

Since I could easily steal/borrow a bunch of business cards from a real property manager, what's to stop me from posting letters like this all over town with my own bank account number on it? I expect a lot of people would fall for the trick.

Thanks for any advice!

David K