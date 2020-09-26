Hi Guys,

I bought one of these a couple of years ago, I don't think they do the strafe in MX blue due to failiure these days.

I love the blue, just like the click click.

Anyway, the U key is terrible, it doesn't register in every press, sometime its registers double, sometimes triple.

If I remove the keyboard cap and press down on the edges of the switch, then all registers are perfect, so its obviously just loose..

I cannot think of a way to apply more pressure on it though.

Anyone have any ideas? or anyone that can do repairs here? I don't think have the experience to actually take apart the switch etc but its an expensive keyboard and when i know its just slightly loose its frustrating.

however the U key is quite an important letter! ha, currently sitting on a shelf, Id suffer through it if it was a Z or something.