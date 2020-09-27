Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicPBTech disabled click and collect for stores without stock?
surfisup1000

4846 posts

Uber Geek


#277122 27-Sep-2020 19:02
Send private message quote this post

Tried to buy something from PBtech today.... but, I cannot click & collect because the store has no stock. 

 

But, I have always used click and collect and it has always worked as long as they have stock somewhere. 

 

In fact, I have a pending click and collect order , waiting for delivery to the store. 

 

I wonder if this is a permanent change, or just during their sale? 

 

The problem is ,that it makes their sale pretty bad if you have to pay for shipping -- because sale values are very marginal and having to pay delivery makes it the opposite of a sale!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

chevrolux
4594 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2574931 27-Sep-2020 19:34
Send private message quote this post

That seems like a super logical thing to do?

 

Otherwise the thread would be "I 'clicked and collected' but they had no stock at the store when I turned up".

 

Regardless, PB sales are very much the way of Briscoes these days.... 

Linux
6825 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2574933 27-Sep-2020 19:37
Send private message quote this post

Yes as above seems very logical so not sure what the issue is!

