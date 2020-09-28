Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicNZ Pension - Is it paid gross or nett of tax
alisam

484 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277130 28-Sep-2020 10:32
Simple question.

 

I have searched and searched but have not found the answer.




wellygary
4931 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575100 28-Sep-2020 10:38
Do you mean NZ superannuation from MSD?

 

Its paid net of tax to you, .. You have to advise MSD what your tax code is and they do the deduction

 

https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/eligibility/seniors/change-your-tax-code.html

 

 

alisam

484 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2575104 28-Sep-2020 10:44
wellygary:

 

Do you mean NZ superannuation from MSD?

 

Its paid net of tax to you, .. You have to advise MSD what your tax code is and they do the deduction

 

https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/eligibility/seniors/change-your-tax-code.html

 

 

 

 

Yes, Thank you.




nova
90 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2575105 28-Sep-2020 10:45
The actual gross and nett amounts are listed here, based on tax code:

 

https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/map/deskfile/nz-superannuation-and-veterans-pension-tables/new-zealand-superannuation-and-veterans-pension-ra.html

