Another one gone. I'd bought a few things there after Amazon UK stopped shipping here. Prices were sometimes cheaper, and they took VAT off and didn't charge GST. Dang, had the upcoming Thin Lizzy boxset on pre-order, best price I'd seen too. Oh well.



Non-EEA Fulfilment

We have been experiencing an increasing number of legal challenges and other issues with our shipping of orders outside of the European Economic Area (EEA). Our suppliers transact with us on the basis that goods will only be sold within the EEA.

These issues have been compounded by: Covid-19 related delivery constraints and costs, an increasing number of lost parcels, local taxation changes, and customs delays. All this has led our Board to take the decision that, with immediate effect we will cease taking orders for countries outside of the EEA.

From the 1st October, we will cease to ship orders outside of the EEA. Any orders that are still outstanding will be cancelled.

We regret we have had to take this action and apologise for any inconvenience we have caused you.

Kind regards

Base.com