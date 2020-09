Log into your Amazon account. Go to a product page.

If the product can be shipped to New Zealand you will see a message.

Put an item in your cart. If the product can't be shipped to New Zealand directly at checkout time, you will see a message.

For products that can't be shipped directly, you will then use a YouShop address.

Amazon will calculate and charge import taxes.

When using YouShop you will have to provide a copy of the invoice from Amazon (download from your Amazon Orders pages) and give the correct amount so they can calculate taxes.