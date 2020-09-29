Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPlaintive Meowing from our Cat
networkn

23222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277155 29-Sep-2020 14:54
Send private message quote this post

So we had two cats, until recently when we had to put one of them to sleep. They are from the same litter. 

 

Sweep was always more whiney, especially around food time, whereas Sooty was a bit more laid back, but would also Meow incessantly if they wanted food. (A trait I have always found annoyed the living bejesus out of me).

 

Sweep is not in a good way right now, meowing day and night and only cuddles will help, but that doesn't help when we sleep, and we can't hold him 24/7. He is fit and well as best we can tell, has a good appetite. He has always been very highly strung.

 

I have heard animals sometimes can't get over the loss of a sibling and need to be put to sleep as well, which given we have lost a Dog and a Cat in the past 4 weeks, I am very keen to avoid. Having said that the Meowing is exceptionally annoying and driving us all insane. 

 

I am unsure if it will resolve, but I am thinking it may not. 

 

Any ideas?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop for sports gear at Wiggle.
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2016 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2575921 29-Sep-2020 15:16
Send private message quote this post

Have you tried Feliway?

 

https://www.pet.co.nz/feature/adaptil-feliway

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

tehgerbil
753 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2575925 29-Sep-2020 15:22
Send private message quote this post

Jeepers, I am really sorry for your loss.

 

That's extraordinarily unfortunate. And yes, your other cat will be missing the heck out of your other furbabies!!

 

kiwifidget is 100% on the money, Feliway is your answer here. Shop around, prices can vary wildly!

 

But also wash all the old bedding with a cup of white vinegar to remove the smell as much as possible to help Sweep move on as well. 

 
 
 
 


geekiegeek
2481 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2575926 29-Sep-2020 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Is getting another cat an option?




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

SaltyNZ
5442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575927 29-Sep-2020 15:23
Send private message quote this post

We once had two Tonkinese cats, Max & Tilly. Tilly was hit by a car and Max was the same - constantly meowing and calling to her to come back. We ended up having to buy another (Tonkinese) kitten so he had a new friend.

 

In other news, don't buy Tonkinese cats if there are any cars within a 50km radius of your house. Max got hit by a car about a year later, and we bought another Tonkinese to replace him. Then the first replacement got hit by a car, and then finally the second replacement got hit by a car. And then we didn't have any cats for a couple of years till we got a Scottish Fold who can't be arsed walking more than 5m from the house, and a rescue moggy who just hangs out underneath it (the house, not the Scottish Fold) when she isn't in the mood for cuddles.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9559 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575930 29-Sep-2020 15:30
Send private message quote this post

kiwifidget:

 

Have you tried Feliway?

 

https://www.pet.co.nz/feature/adaptil-feliway

 

I second this. We use Feliway (hooked up to a TP-Link Smart Plug for timing) and while expensive, it does relax them. We also know when it is running low as Ravens behavior changes fully. I get mine from https://vetshop.co.nz

 

We have 2 indoor Cats however last year one of our cats died. Raven (the oldest of our cats) wouldn't stop meowing and it was clear he was missing "Magpie". We ended up adopting another black Cat (Pixel) in the same week Magpie died and they're the best of friends.

 

It is a myth (IMO) that Cats are not social animals. Raven and Pixel sleep together, play heaps and keep one another entertained. For example right now they're both on the Cat tower behind me sleeping.

 

@SaltyNZ That is the main reason our Cats are indoor only - I've made our backyard a safe area for them (putting PVC Piping along the fences to prevent them from climbing out) but as-long as they've got plenty of toys and things to climb then they're more than happy living indoors.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

networkn

23222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575936 29-Sep-2020 15:37
Send private message quote this post

We have a LOT going on right now, and whilst our kids would probably be over the moon with a kitten in the house, I am not sure we have the spare "capacity" to toilet train and help manage another cat. I'd also worry that Sweep would "bully" the kitten.

 

I'll have a chat with my wife perhaps Feliway might be a reasonable idea.

 

Thanks for the suggestions.

 

 

Talkiet
4474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2575938 29-Sep-2020 15:43
Send private message quote this post

Have been through similar. Feliway was of limited (some) benefit. Another kitten was an immediate and 100% fix.

 

Best of luck.

 

Cheers- N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 
 
 
 


michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9559 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575941 29-Sep-2020 15:49
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

We have a LOT going on right now, and whilst our kids would probably be over the moon with a kitten in the house, I am not sure we have the spare "capacity" to toilet train and help manage another cat. I'd also worry that Sweep would "bully" the kitten.

 

I'll have a chat with my wife perhaps Feliway might be a reasonable idea.

 

I do fully understand another kitten is a huge step and a loss of a pet is a sad thing for everyone in the family. If you do adopt a cat from the SPCA or a local shelter these normally come toilet trained. When we got Pixel it was pretty hands-off as Raven took to her straight away. Introducing kittens to an older cat is easier than introducing an older cat.

 

Also, if you've got a male cat currently then introducing a female cat is less likely to cause any issues.

 

If you do get Feliway invest in a smart plug so you can put it on a timer else you'll be spending $50/mo on refills. Ours operate sunrise to sunset and this works well for our cats.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.