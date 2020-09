I'm going to be out of town on election day, and after looking at the Vote.nz site, can see I can vote from the local township anyway on the day. That's fine, but when looking at the location maps, it mentioned Advanced Voting from the 3rd October - yet nowhere on the Vote.nz website does it say who/what makes a vote an advanced vote.

I've always been in town for election day for the past 20+ years so never bothered looking at options :)