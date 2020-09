Depends on the transformer windings. Many people will just re-wire them and use the existing power cable because "vintage" and some not even put a correct plug on (again, because "authentic original unmodified vintage audio gear" ). The thing is that the US has many many class 0 appliances, ones that are not earthed, and not double insulated so are not legit here. Someone needs to make it compliant and from memory that is beyond what an electrical servicing technician can do.

Get an isolated stepdown transformer and just use that. Unless they sold a 230v model of it and have a compliant cable and everything its just a hazard anyway.