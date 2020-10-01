Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommended moving companies.
#277203 1-Oct-2020 15:08
Unfortunately due to covid back in May I lost my job.

 

These things happen and such is life, I have now secured a role however it is in Timaru and we are in Christchurch.

 

We discussed this before hand of course before applying and since the kids have all grown up we have nothing tying us down here.

 

We are going to look at renting first and if all works out in 12 months will probably buy.

 

We need to move our house lot down to what will be our new rental in Timaru (when we find one) so we want a company just to come in and do everything for us, sort of like hey let us know when everything has been unpacked at the other end sort of thing.

 

Anybody have any good recommendations or experiences with any of the main companies that do this ??




  #2577362 1-Oct-2020 15:50
Crown




