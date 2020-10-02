Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone NZ luck number $200,000 scam
#277219 2-Oct-2020 09:06
Mmmm joy.

 

I have not received any scam calls for years now. But this morning a very lovely male voice informed that I won $200,000 from Vodafone NZ by random selection and my lucky number is 8997401002. I was quickly transferred to Jack Wilson (GM of Vodafone NZ) who confirms my luck number and congratulated me again on winning $200,000 from Vodafone NZ.

 

He quickly wanted to know where I am from, my name and other details, however, when I asked they should have all details already - hung up on me :( rude!

 

I would like to express my frustration, and personally complain about Mr Wilson (GM of Vodafone NZ) rude hung-up on me.

 

I WANT MY $200,000 NOW! 




  #2577816 2-Oct-2020 09:36
LOL.....  you'd think they'd at least research names etc.

 

I'd have asked them to apply it as credit to the number they've called.

 

 




