Mmmm joy.

I have not received any scam calls for years now. But this morning a very lovely male voice informed that I won $200,000 from Vodafone NZ by random selection and my lucky number is 8997401002. I was quickly transferred to Jack Wilson (GM of Vodafone NZ) who confirms my luck number and congratulated me again on winning $200,000 from Vodafone NZ.

He quickly wanted to know where I am from, my name and other details, however, when I asked they should have all details already - hung up on me :( rude!

I would like to express my frustration, and personally complain about Mr Wilson (GM of Vodafone NZ) rude hung-up on me.

I WANT MY $200,000 NOW!