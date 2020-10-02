I like rum. I like chicken. I want to make the most fantastic tasty whole chicken. Ive tried rum glazes etc in the past and it never seems to actually give the chicken much flavour other than the skin. Im thinking of injecting the crap out of the chicken with whatever sauce recipe I decide on. Ive made nice glazes for the likes of chicken legs in the past but never for a whole chicken.

Whats your go to recipe? I have a selection of Jamaican rums, no spiced atm (Pretty sure the cat drunk them all cause the bottles somehow ended up empty!?!). I have a bottle or two of bourbon which could also be used.

I was thinking of using the rotisserie in our air-fryer as I didnt find it too bad last time I used it to cook a whole chicken (although trying to find a damned chicken thats big enough for everyone but small enough to fit in the damned thing is a whole other issue - it looked like my chicken was into some real kinky stuff with string!).

Im not adverse to spicy, of course everyone else is but my cooking, my choice :)