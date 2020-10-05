Got a crack in my car windscreen and it needs to be replaced. Contacted my insurance company (state) in order to get sorted. They have said that they will only pay for an after market replacement, rather than a genuine one from the car manufacturer, in this case Honda.

They have said that if I want an original one, I would have to pay an extra $900. I rung Honda who quoted me $1200 if I wanted to buy one as a private individual. Apparently state will only pay for a genuine part if the car is less than 2 years old. No where in my policy does do they state this clause.



My car is a 2007 Honda CRV sport and the windscreen has sensors and is a lot thicker than aftermarket screens. So I feel that I am getting an inferior replacement that is not like for like. This is the purpose of insurance, for my property to be returned to the same state that it was prior to the incident.

Any advice?

TIA