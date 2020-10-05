Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GSManiac

248 posts

Master Geek


#277282 5-Oct-2020 16:30
Got a crack in my car windscreen and it needs to be replaced. Contacted my insurance company (state) in order to get sorted. They have said that they will only pay for an after market replacement, rather than a genuine one from the car manufacturer, in this case Honda. 

 

They have said that if I want an original one, I would have to pay an extra $900. I rung Honda who quoted me $1200 if I wanted to buy one as a  private individual. Apparently state will only pay for a genuine part if the car is less than 2 years old. No where in my policy does do they state this clause. 

 


My car is a 2007 Honda CRV sport and the windscreen has sensors and is a lot thicker than aftermarket screens. So I feel that I am getting an inferior replacement that is not like for like. This is the purpose of insurance, for my property to be returned to the same state that it was prior to the incident. 

 

Any advice?

 

TIA

rb99
1759 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2579680 5-Oct-2020 16:42
Can't really give any actual advice, except to say we had similar with a Honda Odyssey 2008 and State, maybe a year ago. Think they said it would be aftermarket, though after phoning up it seemed to depend who you speak too. Anyway, when we took it to get done (Smith&Smith), they'd sent an original one anyway and they popped it in.

 

Sorry its all so hazy.




rb99

kiwi_64
202 posts

Master Geek


  #2579681 5-Oct-2020 16:46
I'm also with State and have several windscreen replacements over the years. They've always gone to great lengths to ensure 'like for like' replacements are installed (albeit the most recent was several years ago, so processes may have changed)

 

Are you sure that just because they are not providing an OEM one, there will actually be a difference (thickness/sensors)?

 
 
 
 


wratterus
1038 posts

Uber Geek


  #2579683 5-Oct-2020 16:51
Insurance companies seem to be cost cutting pretty hard in this area in the last few years, I guess due to there being so much fancy stuff in newer windscreens, and the average cost for replacement being significantly higher than it would have been even 5 or 6 years ago. 

Dratsab
3591 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579684 5-Oct-2020 16:53
Ask them to specifically point out the clause whereby they will only replace with a genuine part on a vehicle under 2 years old.

gregmcc
1843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579685 5-Oct-2020 16:54
I would ask for State to provide some details on the after market windshield, The windshield in modern car are a structural part of the car and in the event of a roll over they help protect the occupants of the car, does the aftermarket windshield meet the manufactures specifications.

 

Tell State to provide data sheets/written statement from the manufacturer that aftermarket window will preform the same or better than the OEM otherwise reject their replacement on safety grounds.

 

 

Danite
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2579686 5-Oct-2020 16:55
I have a 2017 CX-5 with a projected HUD and ran into this issue.. Insurance company put in a aftermarket 3rd party and the projection just looked wrong, if you looked with one eye it was ok but with two it kind of gave you a headache. 

I just went back to Smith and Smith and told them that and they replaced it again with genuine Mazda glass and it was back to normal. 

Harder to justify in your case but there may be some argument around the sensors you could make.

