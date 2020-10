Hi there,

I am currently doing a project on The Battery Cell, which is a shop in Upper Hutt that sells batteries for everything imaginable.

To complete the SURVEY click here ---> : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeni7qSfViw34Kp7vVTZeLKInMmZrKUzZmjHdgrSrKYUh4sbA/viewform.

To look at their website, please visit https://www.thebatterycellonline.co.nz/

Thank you in advanced