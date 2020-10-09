My thoughts align with the above. There has got to be more to this story.

"The four men told the authority the dispute they had with the company was commercial and centred around the company’s failure to complete agreements to purchase various other companies. It was not an employment dispute, they said.

A lawyer acting for the men said the company had no arguable case."

Situation must have got pretty dire if the four people thought their best course of action was to take all the assets of the company and start up a new business.

Taking physical assets (incl vehicles) seems well out of the ordinary. Usually such cases involve being more sneaky, such as taking a copy of a client database when they leave etc.