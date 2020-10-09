Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

#277347 9-Oct-2020 09:07
Wow.... what idiots :D

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123021101/employees-resign-take-equipment-and-set-up-new-company-without-their-boss

 

 




freitasm
  #2581762 9-Oct-2020 09:08
You are going from the description on Stuff, and there may be more to that story than what's in the paper.




 

 

sbiddle
  #2581766 9-Oct-2020 09:14
There is a lot more to this story than the rather one sided view expressed by the journalist who wrote the Stuff story.

 

 

 
 
 
 


nzkc
  #2581772 9-Oct-2020 09:33
Read this yesterday... the line that really had me intrigued was this "They said they were also taking assets such as laptops, phones and three vehicles as the former employer would not need them any more."   I'd want to see what their contracts said because if the company owned those assets they really cannot do that...its theft!

 

Now...if the "assets" were their own, not the company's, then all power to them TBH.

Andib
  #2581794 9-Oct-2020 09:57
The story reads very one sided, There's 100% a side that isn't being told. Why would the employer only be treating this as an employment issue and not pressing theft charges for employees "Stealing" company assets?  Vehicles are a pretty big thing to let slide if it was exactly as the article read.

Scott3
  #2581800 9-Oct-2020 10:09
My thoughts align with the above. There has got to be more to this story.

 

"The four men told the authority the dispute they had with the company was commercial and centred around the company’s failure to complete agreements to purchase various other companies. It was not an employment dispute, they said.

 

A lawyer acting for the men said the company had no arguable case."

 

 

 

Situation must have got pretty dire if the four people thought their best course of action was to take all the assets of the company and start up a new business.

 

Taking physical assets (incl vehicles) seems well out of the ordinary. Usually such cases involve being more sneaky, such as taking a copy of a client database when they leave etc.

surfisup1000
  #2581814 9-Oct-2020 10:53
Up to this point the company is winning the legal battle. 

 

These men possibly should have used a better lawyer who didn't assume the company had no arguable case. Judge disagreed. 

 

Age old conflict story, employees vs employer. Must have been a massive bust up. 

 

 

grimwulf
  #2581817 9-Oct-2020 10:55
Sounds like a contractual issue to me.

 

i.e. a number of independent contractors came together in one company with an agreement that they all get X equity/profitshare or similar.

 

If the lead or acquiring company then reneged on said agreement, then said agreement was null and void - and the previously independent contractors, who probably brought their own assets (computers/vehicles etc) into the company then withdrew their assets, as they're legally entitled to do as the acquiring contract is null and void.

 

In that situation they're perfectly entitled to start their own company, and customers can choose who they want to do business with.

 

Upshot is, likely to be very shallow one-sided sensationalist journalism.

