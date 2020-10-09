Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PBTech website quite slow the past few days?
timmmay

16471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277354 9-Oct-2020 19:51
Send private message quote this post

The PBTech website has felt a lot slower than usual the past few days. The home page isn't too bad, but as you get further in it's slower, and search can be slow.

 

I ran a couple of webpagetest.org test, 1) here 2)  here 3) here. They took absolutely ages to test.

 

1) Monitors page seemed to time out. The page loads I could see were 4-7 seconds but webpagetest seemed to give up after that.

 

2) The home page took 9.4 seconds first view, 6.7 seconds repeat view. That's really quite slow.

 

3) Monitors page retest from a different server showing page loads 7-22 seconds. Yes, 22 seconds.

 

I gave up before the tests all finished as they were super slow. Testing my own website came back with normal sorts of speeds so I think the problem is the PBTech website going super, super slow or timing out.

 

I know some people here work for PBTech. I think you need to work out what's up and try to get things running a bit faster. Page load should really be in the 1-3 second range ideally.

RunningMan
6116 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582112 9-Oct-2020 20:13
Send private message quote this post

Even the front page won't fully load for me.

Behodar
7151 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582113 9-Oct-2020 20:17
Send private message quote this post

Front page is loading near-instantly for me (on Voyager) but the rest of the pages are slow.

 
 
 
 


lNomNoml
1566 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582115 9-Oct-2020 20:26
Send private message quote this post

Yes it is, told them on their facebook and was ignored.

RunningMan
6116 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582116 9-Oct-2020 20:28
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Even the front page won't fully load for me.

 

 

Just to prove me wrong, working again.

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10773 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582121 9-Oct-2020 20:46
Send private message quote this post

Thought it was just me.... but yeah, been sluggish as hell.

 

 




timmmay

16471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2582124 9-Oct-2020 20:52
Send private message quote this post

The webpagetest.org links are pretty good proof that it's somewhat borked. 22 seconds is crazy. They'll be losing sales because of the website problems.

surfisup1000
4875 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582127 9-Oct-2020 21:05
Send private message quote this post

I noticed this... thought it was an issue on my side but other websites loading ok.

 
 
 
 


mentalinc
2032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2582133 9-Oct-2020 21:37
Send private message quote this post

All the bots trying to nab 3080 when they in stock?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68667 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2582135 9-Oct-2020 21:42
Send private message quote this post

Interesting, speed was quite normal for all pages I tried just now.




 

 

