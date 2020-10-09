The PBTech website has felt a lot slower than usual the past few days. The home page isn't too bad, but as you get further in it's slower, and search can be slow.

I ran a couple of webpagetest.org test, 1) here 2) here 3) here. They took absolutely ages to test.

1) Monitors page seemed to time out. The page loads I could see were 4-7 seconds but webpagetest seemed to give up after that.

2) The home page took 9.4 seconds first view, 6.7 seconds repeat view. That's really quite slow.

3) Monitors page retest from a different server showing page loads 7-22 seconds. Yes, 22 seconds.

I gave up before the tests all finished as they were super slow. Testing my own website came back with normal sorts of speeds so I think the problem is the PBTech website going super, super slow or timing out.

I know some people here work for PBTech. I think you need to work out what's up and try to get things running a bit faster. Page load should really be in the 1-3 second range ideally.