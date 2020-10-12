Our government, in their infinite arrogance, has decided that online retailers of market places overseas are somehow magically required to comply with New Zealand law, and demands that anyone selling over $60k worth of goods to New Zealand must pay GST. If the transaction amount is over $1000, they are not required to collect this, and instead it is collected (along with exorbitant fees for Customs and Biosecurity) on entry if they choose not to.

And no, there is no way around it other than to shop elsewhere, either from a company that doesn't meet the threshold, or simply (and correctly) ignores it.

One day there will be unilateral agreements allowing governments to extract their pound of flesh, but until then, it's sort of an honesty system.