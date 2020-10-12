Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mattwnz

#277390 12-Oct-2020 18:26
I am looking at buying some materials for repairing a sofa from the UK via the stores online store on ebay. The product costs 125 pound, and the shipping comes to 125 pounds as well. So about $500NZD  Not cheap but noone in NZ sells the parts I need. I have checked the Whats my duty calculator, and it says that there wouldn't be any duty on it as it is under $1000. However ebay also want to charge me 50 pounds, or (approx. $100) in import charges. I have read from other people that this is something to do with ebays 'Global Shipping Program' that the seller is using, but doesn't provide a way not to be charged it . But if customs aren't collecting any duty, who is actually getting this $100 dollars? Anyone else come across this, and know a way around it?

Behodar
  #2583286 12-Oct-2020 18:31
GST is still payable, but it's up to the retailer to collect it. With that said, the figure you've quoted is 20%, so it's more than GST. I don't know where the rest of the money is going.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2583287 12-Oct-2020 18:32
Our government, in their infinite arrogance, has decided that online retailers of market places overseas are somehow magically required to comply with New Zealand law, and demands that anyone selling over $60k worth of goods to New Zealand must pay GST. If the transaction amount is over $1000, they are not required to collect this, and instead it is collected (along with exorbitant fees for Customs and Biosecurity) on entry if they choose not to.

 

And no, there is no way around it other than to shop elsewhere, either from a company that doesn't meet the threshold, or simply (and correctly) ignores it.

 

One day there will be unilateral agreements allowing governments to extract their pound of flesh, but until then, it's sort of an honesty system.

 
 
 
 


tchart
  #2583309 12-Oct-2020 19:03
Approx $100 or $100? Was the total $500 or approx $500?

I've had no issues buying from eBay. Yes they collect GST, no they shouldn't be collecting duty or another other taxes.

So for $500 you'd be paying $75 in GST.

Same on Amazon etc.

And just remember that they have lifted the threshold for duty to $1000. So be grateful you don't have to pay GST+duty. I see that as a fair compromise.

Having said that VAT in the UK is 20% so make sure they aren't accidentally charging VAT.

