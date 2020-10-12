I am looking at buying some materials for repairing a sofa from the UK via the stores online store on ebay. The product costs 125 pound, and the shipping comes to 125 pounds as well. So about $500NZD Not cheap but noone in NZ sells the parts I need. I have checked the Whats my duty calculator, and it says that there wouldn't be any duty on it as it is under $1000. However ebay also want to charge me 50 pounds, or (approx. $100) in import charges. I have read from other people that this is something to do with ebays 'Global Shipping Program' that the seller is using, but doesn't provide a way not to be charged it . But if customs aren't collecting any duty, who is actually getting this $100 dollars? Anyone else come across this, and know a way around it?