Bought a $199 Lenovo tablet back in May 2019 at Harvey Norman.

Paid an extra $35 for 2 years extra warranty.

The tablet died last week and I went in to Harvey Norman and got a new one.

However, I had to pay for the extra warranty again (on a side note, they wanted to charge me $85 this time for extra 2 year warranty). In the end they changed it to $40, as I found it unreasonable.

Anyway, my question is: Should I need to pay for a new addition warranty again?

Should the original additional warranty not still be active, as the device only is 18 months old (and I still have 18 months left)?