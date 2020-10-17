Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicThis is how you celebrate an election - 2020 edition (not politics thread)
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68767 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#278459 17-Oct-2020 19:00
Regardless of results tonight, here's our moderator @sbiddle celebrating with his idol.

 

@gehenna @jarledb @michaelmurfy @nate @rscole86 @scottjpalmer @Stu @bartender @antoniosk

 

Steve Biddle




 

 

gehenna
6617 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586717 17-Oct-2020 19:04
It's an honour for the PM to get to hang with him.

BarTender
3216 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586718 17-Oct-2020 19:08
I approve of this message.




and


 
 
 
 


antoniosk
2061 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586719 17-Oct-2020 19:09
2020 was already a long year.... this is the uplift reveal we needed




________

 

Antoniosk

 

Click to see full size

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68767 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586726 17-Oct-2020 19:18
For those who don't know, here is the original:

 




 

 

cisconz
cisconz
1255 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586738 17-Oct-2020 19:45
freitasm:

 

For those who don't know, here is the original:

 

 

Disappointed that no one added PM Jacinda Ardern into the seat behind him.

 

 

 

[Mod edit (MF): fixed name]




Hmmmm

michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9598 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586740 17-Oct-2020 19:47
Steve looks so good in red!




gehenna
6617 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2586750 17-Oct-2020 20:21
cisconz:

freitasm:


For those who don't know, here is the original:



Disappointed that no one added Jacinda into the seat behind him.



That's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden to you. FUG and all.

 
 
 
 


RunningMan
6128 posts

Uber Geek


  #2586752 17-Oct-2020 20:27
gehenna:That's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden to you. FUG and all.

 

That'd be Jacinda Ardern then wouldn't it?🤪

richms
23645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2586753 17-Oct-2020 20:27
Has anyone checked in with him and is he ok?




Richard rich.ms

