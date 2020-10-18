I know some consider anything other than the originals for music to be sacrifiledge, but occasionally, I'll hear a remake or remaster or different take on a song and like it as much if not more than the original.
One recent example.
Nice still listen to Disturbed version, here's zombie
Zombie (metal cover by Leo & Stine Moracchioli)
his sultans of swing good also
Brown eyed girl by Everclear.
Yellow Taxi by the Counting Crows
I also absolutely love this version of this song:
don't know how to do preview box so txt link
Sam Perry When Doves Cry
Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"
Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (acoustic cover by Tijana & Branko)LIVE!
daunjan:
Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"
They are both fantastic. I've heard the Miley version of that song before, and yeah, it's amazing.
I've got _way too many_ covers I've liked over the years in my Spotify history - it is hard to find a single one I like however stumbled onto this today. There is some talent here:
