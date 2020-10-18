Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

23413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#278476 18-Oct-2020 23:11
I know some consider anything other than the originals for music to be sacrifiledge, but occasionally, I'll hear a remake or remaster or different take on a song and like it as much if not more than the original.

 

 

 

One recent example.

 

 

 

 

 

daunjan
96 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587301 18-Oct-2020 23:24
Nice still listen to Disturbed version, here's zombie

 

 

 

Zombie (metal cover by Leo & Stine Moracchioli)

 

 

 

his sultans of swing good also

Handle9
4728 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587302 18-Oct-2020 23:29
Brown eyed girl by Everclear.

 

 

 

 

Yellow Taxi by the Counting Crows

 

 
 
 
 


networkn

23413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587303 18-Oct-2020 23:32
I also absolutely love this version of this song:

 

 

 

 

 

daunjan
96 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2587304 18-Oct-2020 23:40
don't know how to do preview box so txt link

 

 

 

Sam Perry When Doves Cry

 

 

 

 

Miley Cyrus - The Backyard Sessions - "Jolene"

 

 

 

 

Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (acoustic cover by Tijana & Branko)LIVE!

 

networkn

23413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587306 19-Oct-2020 00:04
They are both fantastic. I've heard the Miley version of that song before, and yeah, it's amazing.

michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9605 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587307 19-Oct-2020 00:15
I've got _way too many_ covers I've liked over the years in my Spotify history - it is hard to find a single one I like however stumbled onto this today. There is some talent here:

 




