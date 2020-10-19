Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xero hates one of our email addresses: why?
#278479 19-Oct-2020 08:16
Several of our suppliers use Xero.

For some reason, invoices addressed to my wife’s email address first.last1@mac.com simply don’t arrive. They aren’t in her junk folder either.

Any ideas?





  #2587381 19-Oct-2020 08:58
Interested....

 

Twelve years later, Apple is still trying to erase mac.com email addresses

 

So is Xero ignoring mac.com emails?

 

https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/08/31/twelve-years-later-apple-is-still-trying-to-erase-maccom-email-addresses

 

I note also that in google emails the period is ignored....

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #2587385 19-Oct-2020 09:05
I have had a similar issue with a couple of my clients.  I worked out that they had clicked on unsubscribe from xero emails by mistake. I had to go back through xero support  to resubscribe to xero emails

 
 
 
 


  #2587387 19-Oct-2020 09:09
That's because gmail is period agnostic.....

 

my email address is firstnamelastname@gmail, but I often get mail addressed to firstname.lastname@gmail that some dope has used to signup on mailing list etc... ( there is no valid firstname.lastname account at gmail ) ..

