Geektastic

For some reason, invoices addressed to my wife’s email address first.last1@mac.com simply don’t arrive. They aren’t in her junk folder either.
Any ideas?
Interested....
Twelve years later, Apple is still trying to erase mac.com email addresses
So is Xero ignoring mac.com emails?
https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/08/31/twelve-years-later-apple-is-still-trying-to-erase-maccom-email-addresses
I note also that in google emails the period is ignored....
Gordy
My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
I have had a similar issue with a couple of my clients. I worked out that they had clicked on unsubscribe from xero emails by mistake. I had to go back through xero support to resubscribe to xero emails
Gordy7:
Interested....
Twelve years later, Apple is still trying to erase mac.com email addresses
So is Xero ignoring mac.com emails?
https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/08/31/twelve-years-later-apple-is-still-trying-to-erase-maccom-email-addresses
I note also that in google emails the period is ignored....
That's because gmail is period agnostic.....
my email address is firstnamelastname@gmail, but I often get mail addressed to firstname.lastname@gmail that some dope has used to signup on mailing list etc... ( there is no valid firstname.lastname account at gmail ) ..