From Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/money/123090995/tower-gives-with-one-hand-but-takes-away-with-another-customer-says

According to the story if a car is written off any remaining premiums are still considered due. If you have prepaid for the year the balance is kept. If you pay monthly you are meant to keep paying, and it isn't transferred to a new car.

AA says they have a similar policy.

Our experience with AA for SELLING the car (not writing it off) has been different, they refunded the balance.