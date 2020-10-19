Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTower doesn't refund remaining premiums if car is written of
duckDecoy

149 posts

Master Geek


#278488 19-Oct-2020 12:26
Send private message quote this post

From Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/money/123090995/tower-gives-with-one-hand-but-takes-away-with-another-customer-says

 

According to the story if a car is written off any remaining premiums are still considered due.  If you have prepaid for the year the balance is kept.  If you pay monthly you are meant to keep paying, and it isn't transferred to a new car.

 

AA says they have a similar policy.

 

Our experience with AA for SELLING the car (not writing it off) has been different, they refunded the balance.

Create new topic
SaltyNZ
5471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587715 19-Oct-2020 12:53
Send private message quote this post

Seems reasonable to me; the premium is their estimated cost of providing you the cover. Why would they give you some back if you actually claim on it? Selling is different: you are cancelling the policy without having claimed on it and they should quite rightly refund you the pro-rata remaining premium.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

duckDecoy

149 posts

Master Geek


  #2587718 19-Oct-2020 13:06
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

Seems reasonable to me; the premium is their estimated cost of providing you the cover. Why would they give you some back if you actually claim on it? Selling is different: you are cancelling the policy without having claimed on it and they should quite rightly refund you the pro-rata remaining premium.

 

 

I agree with everything you said.  I just hadn't thought about it before and found it interesting.

 
 
 
 


Andib
1122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2587719 19-Oct-2020 13:06
Send private message quote this post

My understanding was this was always the case.  Years ago my car was stolen and written off and they deducted the balance of the yearly premium (I was paying quarterly) from the amount they paid out.

mrdrifter
317 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2587722 19-Oct-2020 13:10
Send private message quote this post

Correct, this is nothing new and not just for vehicles. Its in the fine print for every house/car/contents insurer I've ever used. 

Create new topic





News »

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+Â 
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.