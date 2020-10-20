Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicHow to stop junk mail being delivered to my letter box
Gordy7

1130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#279516 20-Oct-2020 15:59
Send private message quote this post

I have started receiving junk mail again in my letter box when it is clearly labelled: No Junk Mail and Addressed Mail Only.

 

It has been good for about 4 years since I first put on my labels.

 

According to CAB I should email Reach Media (no help) and Ovato (still waiting for a response)

 

I have tried a direct email approach with New World and they say they are looking into it.

 

Very difficult to find contact details with the advertisers.

 

The Bottle-O was clear to understand on the phone intially but as the complaint progressed an overseas accent developed and  became impossible to understand.

 

So far I have received flyers from:

 

New World groceries

 

New World alcohol

 

Super Cheap Auto

 

Hammer Hardware (Mitre10)

 

EIT

 

---

 

The Bottle-O

 

The Baby Factory

 

Pizza Hutt.

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

hsvhel
613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2589415 20-Oct-2020 16:06
Send private message quote this post

i found having a chat to the delivery guy was easiest, we too have a no junk mail sticker.  When i spoke with him he mentioned being so distant in his headphones he doesn't even notice the stickers but was happy to stop posting them.

 

Might be the quickest way rather than each company?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2589417 20-Oct-2020 16:10
Send private message quote this post

We get it here all the time too, i kinda just go if they really want to waste their money on it. oh well.

 

 

 

my partner however, she takes an avid dislike to it. Between emailing, Calling and hunting down the postie, Yet to see an end to it - certainly has reduced though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


Gordy7

1130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2589418 20-Oct-2020 16:10
Send private message quote this post

hsvhel:

 

i found having a chat to the delivery guy was easiest, we too have a no junk mail sticker.  When i spoke with him he mentioned being so distant in his headphones he doesn't even notice the stickers but was happy to stop posting them.

 

Might be the quickest way rather than each company?

 

 

How do you catch them?

 

We have not been home when the flyers were delivered.

 

Also we can't see the letter box from the house.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7

1130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2589420 20-Oct-2020 16:18
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

We get it here all the time too, i kinda just go if they really want to waste their money on it. oh well.

 

 

 

my partner however, she takes an avid dislike to it. Between emailing, Calling and hunting down the postie, Yet to see an end to it - certainly has reduced though.

 

 

There are a few problems....

 

There is no room in my letter box for regular mail that we want.

 

I don't want the flyers sticking out of my letter box when we go away for a few days.... It is a security issue.... because it is an indication that no one is home to clear the flyers...

 

It is not the postie that delivers the flyers... so far weekends and non postie days....

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
6912 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2589423 20-Oct-2020 16:22
Send private message quote this post

I had no SPAM / No Junk mail all over a letter box of mine and it was still delivered so I called the companies to come and collect it

 

The companies quickly call the delivery company of the junk mail and it stopped

 

The companies can also be fined for this!

Eva888
165 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2589425 20-Oct-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

I collect them to wrap up rubbish also to put on the garden under mulch to suppress weeds or add to planters underneath the mix. Less stress and gleefully enjoying that I’m burying their intrusion.

hsvhel
613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2589444 20-Oct-2020 16:52
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

 

hsvhel:

 

i found having a chat to the delivery guy was easiest, we too have a no junk mail sticker.  When i spoke with him he mentioned being so distant in his headphones he doesn't even notice the stickers but was happy to stop posting them.

 

Might be the quickest way rather than each company?

 

 

How do you catch them?

 

We have not been home when the flyers were delivered.

 

Also we can't see the letter box from the house.

 

 

 

 

Presents an issue i suppose, im pretty road front and the delivery guy cruised past when i was washing the car one afternoon

 

 

 
 
 
 


Gordy7

1130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2589445 20-Oct-2020 16:55
Send private message quote this post

Eva888: I collect them to wrap up rubbish also to put on the garden under mulch to suppress weeds or add to planters underneath the mix. Less stress and gleefully enjoying that I’m burying their intrusion.

 

I might train some worms and snails to clear junk from my letter box 😀

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

vexxxboy
3331 posts

Uber Geek


  #2589449 20-Oct-2020 17:16
Send private message quote this post

by the junk mail mentioned it is Ovato who have the contract and they do follow through as my son, who does a run,  gets complaint forms all the time and it is usually from people who dont get the free paper , which is now classed as junk mail, because they  have junk  mail on their mail boxes. it is in the contract they get given that they cant fill up the mail box . if it is full they are meant to ignore it. But you have to remember they get paid nothing for the work they do . if my son only has one pamphlet to deliver he gets paid from $1.20 to $2.49 and it will take him nearly an hour to 2 hours of his time to deliver it. 




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Gordy7

1130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2589453 20-Oct-2020 17:40
Send private message quote this post

I have sent 2 emails with diffrent lists of flyers to residentialenquiries@ovato.co.nz and have had no feedback.

 

I have just found another possible contact and have sent off an enquiry...

 

enquiries@pmpdistribution.co.nz

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

