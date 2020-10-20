I have started receiving junk mail again in my letter box when it is clearly labelled: No Junk Mail and Addressed Mail Only.

It has been good for about 4 years since I first put on my labels.

According to CAB I should email Reach Media (no help) and Ovato (still waiting for a response)

I have tried a direct email approach with New World and they say they are looking into it.

Very difficult to find contact details with the advertisers.

The Bottle-O was clear to understand on the phone intially but as the complaint progressed an overseas accent developed and became impossible to understand.

So far I have received flyers from:

New World groceries

New World alcohol

Super Cheap Auto

Hammer Hardware (Mitre10)

EIT

---

The Bottle-O

The Baby Factory

Pizza Hutt.