Lee Child to stop authoring Jack Reacher Novels
#279529 21-Oct-2020 14:36
As per :

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/so-long-jack-reacher-why-lee-child-is-handing-over-the-series-to-his-brother/XC5FFLI2XZYTLPRMNXCKRNCP4Q/

 

He will hand the reigns off to his 14 year younger brother after a period of shared writing which starts with the next book released next month.

 

I was surprised at the length and detail of this article and was about to commend the Herald for it's first decent bit of writing in some time before I read at the bottom it was taken from the Times of London.

 

I really hope they can get this done well. I have read every annually released novel released by Child and whilst he does appear to have lost his way in recent times compared to earlier work, the last book was a bit better.

 

I had pleasure in meeting Lee Child in Auckland a few years ago and was totally stunned when he asked my name and then asked me if I was the guy he had interacted with in his forums a few months earlier. Was very cool!

 

 

RunningMan
  #2589779 21-Oct-2020 14:55
I think his brother has already co-written a book with him, can't remember what though.

freitasm
  #2589807 21-Oct-2020 15:24
This was announced months ago - nine months ago to be truthful (The Guardian). The NZ Herald is just a bit slow to the news.




 

 

networkn

  #2589808 21-Oct-2020 15:26
Oh well, it was big news to me. I thought it might interest other people who didn't know. :)

 

 

